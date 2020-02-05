Centene (NYSE:CNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $61.97. 8,362,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

