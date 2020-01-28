Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives $7.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $117,182.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,000.

CDEV stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.47. 193,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,562. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $932.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?