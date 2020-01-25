Centennial Resource Development Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229,450 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?