Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.28.

CDEV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,360,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,594. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,530.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Signition LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 21.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

