Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.90, 9,360,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 6,937,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $999.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,404.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,724,000 after acquiring an additional 689,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,733,000 after acquiring an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

