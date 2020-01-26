CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

CNP opened at $26.46 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

