CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $203,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,139,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,897,000 after buying an additional 186,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 813,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

