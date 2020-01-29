CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. 3,266,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

