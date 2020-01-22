Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.89% from the stock’s current price.

CAGDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

