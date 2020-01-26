Centerstate Bank (CSFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) will be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Centerstate Bank to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CSFL opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. Centerstate Bank has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSFL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin