Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

CSFL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. 36,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,005. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,961,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,509,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,804,000 after acquiring an additional 158,504 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com