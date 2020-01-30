Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSFL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.06. Centerstate Bank has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

