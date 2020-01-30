Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,536,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the previous session’s volume of 620,631 shares.The stock last traded at $23.78 and had previously closed at $23.33.

The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSFL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23.

About Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

