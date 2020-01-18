Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAML. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, VSA Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Asia Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296.67 ($3.90).

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 224.50 ($2.95). 1,413,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $395.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.21.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

