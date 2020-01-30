Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 952,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,810,000 after buying an additional 933,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1,382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 411,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,165.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 347,139 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 20,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CETV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?