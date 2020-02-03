Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at $0.10-0.15 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.15)-($0.10) EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CENT opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

