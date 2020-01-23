Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 65,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.03. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

