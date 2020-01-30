Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CENTA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.11.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,123,000 after buying an additional 80,776 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after buying an additional 228,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

