Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CPF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 189,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,233. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.04. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $50,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,730 shares of company stock valued at $640,866 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPF. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

