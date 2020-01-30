Central Pacific Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,041. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $793.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $101,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $50,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?