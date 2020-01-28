Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPF opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.04. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,730 shares of company stock valued at $640,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPF. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

