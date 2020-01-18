Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Central Petroleum shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 333,287 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,108.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $94.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.15.

About Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP)

Central Petroleum Limited engages in the development, production, processing, and marketing of hydrocarbons in Australia. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties with 228,740 square kilometers of exploration permits in the Northern Territory at Mereenie, Palm Valley, and Dingo. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

