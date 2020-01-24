Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $263.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.41. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

