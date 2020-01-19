Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $18.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $18.20 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $77.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.50 million, with estimates ranging from $71.50 million to $73.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVCY. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY remained flat at $$20.78 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,002. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $274.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

