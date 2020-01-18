Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY remained flat at $$20.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,808. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

