CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.15. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 46,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CENTRIC HEALTH Corp will post -0.0206452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

