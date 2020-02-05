Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Increased to GBX 84 by Analysts at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNA. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Centrica to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 95.12 ($1.25).

Centrica stock traded down GBX 1.74 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 83.94 ($1.10). The company had a trading volume of 27,484,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.37.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

