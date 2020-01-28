CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CENTRICA PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

CPYYY stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

