CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of CPYYY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.81. 4,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

