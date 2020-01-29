CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CENTRICA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

CPYYY opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.35. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

