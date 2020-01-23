CENTROTEC Sustainable (ETR:CEV) Trading Down 4.7%

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG (ETR:CEV)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €14.20 ($16.51) and last traded at €14.50 ($16.86), 53,066 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €15.22 ($17.70).

The company has a market cap of $237.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.96 and a 200-day moving average of €14.27.

CENTROTEC Sustainable Company Profile (ETR:CEV)

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG develops, produces, and sells system solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation, and climate control technology for buildings worldwide. It operates in three segments: Climate Systems, Gas Flue Systems, and Medical Technology & Engineering Plastics. The Climate Systems segment offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and cooling under the Wolf and Brink Climate Systems brand names.

