Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of LEU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 53,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,533. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centrus Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.23% of Centrus Energy worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

