Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) Insider Peter Done Acquires 10,150 Shares

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) insider Peter Done bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.96 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,993.25 ($21,271.81).

Shares of ASX CMA opened at A$2.99 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34. Centuria Metropolitan REIT has a 52 week low of A$2.36 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of A$3.27 ($2.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Centuria Metropolitan REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Centuria Metropolitan REIT Company Profile

Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL) is the Responsible Entity for the ASX listed Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA). CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of 20 high quality metropolitan office assets with a portfolio value of around $1.4 billion.

