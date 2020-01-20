Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 1,213,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

