Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Century Aluminum stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,738. The company has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?