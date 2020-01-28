Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $133,646.76 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.18 per share, with a total value of $133,646.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,501,707.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.82. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNBKA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

