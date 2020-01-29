Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,062.88 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,062.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 737,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,929,419.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.82. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNBKA. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

