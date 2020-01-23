Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Century Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $507.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. Century Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.42 per share, with a total value of $25,626.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 727,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,122,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.27 per share, with a total value of $45,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 735,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,405,500.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,593 shares of company stock valued at $582,382. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

