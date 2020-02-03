Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.08. 416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,020. The firm has a market cap of $478.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 740,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,675,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,165.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,355 shares in the company, valued at $63,140,262.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,055 shares of company stock worth $1,240,096 over the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

