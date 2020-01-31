Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 583,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,681. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.01 million, a P/E ratio of 139.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

