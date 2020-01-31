Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Union Gaming Research raised Century Casinos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 93,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,295. The stock has a market cap of $242.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 23.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,422,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 462,772 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.