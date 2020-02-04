Century Communities (CCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $939.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

