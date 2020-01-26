Century Financial Corp PA (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Century Financial Corp PA (OTCMKTS:CYFL)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

About Century Financial Corp PA (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?