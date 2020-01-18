Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Trading Down 28.6%

Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)’s stock price traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 276,767 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 349,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics.

