Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Shares of CDAY traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.29. 656,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,109. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $6,042,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

