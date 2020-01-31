Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $87.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

NYSE CDAY traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $73.35. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: Roth IRA