Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $87.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM traded as high as $74.36 and last traded at $74.22, with a volume of 14967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.87.

CDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

