Cerner (CERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

