Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Cerus also posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerus will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerus.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. Cerus’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BTIG Research raised Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,726. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $571.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.62. Cerus has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cerus by 1,108.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cerus by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

