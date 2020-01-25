Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.30. Cerus shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 3,550,460 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

The firm has a market cap of $628.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 100.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1,108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

